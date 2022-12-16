Argentina near full-strength for World Cup final against France

Former Argentina international Sergio Aguero, who abruptly retired exactly one year ago due to a heart condition, visited the team and watched the training session from the sidelines.

Defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna missed the semi-final as they were suspended after accumulating two yellow cards.

Left back Acuna was the biggest loss for Argentina in that game as he has been a critical part of coach Lionel Scaloni's set-up during the tournament, playing in all of their previous five games and starting four times.

In their quarter-final against the Netherlands, he was arguably one of Argentina's best players, winning nine of his 13 duels, completing 100% of his dribbles and earning the penalty from which Lionel Messi scored their second goal.

He could be critical if Argentina are to control that side of the pitch, where France have Ousmane Dembele in great form.

Montiel has been a squad player but he was also vital in their win over the Dutch, converting in the penalty shootout, which Argentina won 4-3.



