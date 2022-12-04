Messi helps Argentina past Australia into World Cup quarter-finals

Julian Alvarez bagged Argentina's second from close range in the 57th minute after fatal hesitation from Ryan with the ball at his feet following a backpass.

Australia, who did superbly to reach the last 16 and are ranked 35 places below the double World Cup winners, defended valiantly with the towering Harry Souttar prominent. They set up a nervy end after Craig Goodwin's shot was deflected into the net off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal in the 77th minute.

The 35-year-old Messi's goal was his third in the Qatar tournament and his ninth at World Cups, one more than Maradona.