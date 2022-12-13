'There's a whole country behind Messi' Argentina prepare for Croatia

"Well... First, we'll see if he will continue to play (with Argentina) or not. Nevertheless, let's enjoy having him. It's the best thing for us and for the world of football. If he goes well, all of us will be well. there's a whole country behind us. But we still have a long way to go, we will have a very tough match tomorrow. We must fully focus on that." said Lionel Scaloni, Argentina head coach

About critics saying 'Argentina don't know how to behave when winning'

"We need to remove this taboo that we are like this (don't know how to behave when winning)." said Lionel Scaloni

"We know how to lose and how to win. We lost our first match against Saudi Arabia and we went with our mouth shut to our hotel to prepare for what was ahead of us."

" We won Copa America in Brazil and I believe we saw the most beautiful picture of sportsmanship that could ever happen in the world of football, with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Leandro) Paredes, other players, sitting down at the stairs of the tunnel that leads to the locker room of Maracana (stadium). I don't buy this idea that we don't know how to win. We must remove this idea because we must have some pride in ourselves. And we do."