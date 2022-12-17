Thai Jetski Racers Dominate World Cup with Three More Division Wins on Saturday
Thai jet ski racers achieved great results at the World Cup in Jomtien beach after winning three more categories on Saturday.
The third and final round of the WGP#1 World Series 2022 will decide the champions.
The first round was held in Poland in July, and the second was held in the US in October.
Thailand managed to win three more categories after already winning five categories on Thursday.
In the Pro-AM Ski Stock division, Nantawat Singurai won the title after winning all four motos, while Tanawid Molee and Tanawin Molee placed second and third, respectively.
In the Pro-AM Runabout Stock division, Nuttakorn Pupakdee won first place after a disappointing result in the first moto.
Thai Katanyu Chomim also won the Pro-AM Runabout Superstock division.
The competition will be broadcast on TrueVision while Channel 5 will air Sunday's matches from 11am to 12pm, and MCOT HD will also broadcast the event on Sunday, from 2pm to 4pm.
For more information, visit the competition's Facebook page or YouTube channel.