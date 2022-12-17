Thai Jetski Racers Dominate World Cup with Three More Division Wins on Saturday

The first round was held in Poland in July, and the second was held in the US in October.

Thailand managed to win three more categories after already winning five categories on Thursday.

In the Pro-AM Ski Stock division, Nantawat Singurai won the title after winning all four motos, while Tanawid Molee and Tanawin Molee placed second and third, respectively.

In the Pro-AM Runabout Stock division, Nuttakorn Pupakdee won first place after a disappointing result in the first moto.

Thai Katanyu Chomim also won the Pro-AM Runabout Superstock division.