Rashford the hero again as Man United come back to beat Man City in dramatic derby

City were much improved after the break, and the pressure told as Jack Grealish stepped off the bench to head his side into the lead in the 61st minute, on the end of a superb cross from the ever-reliable assist-maker Kevin De Bruyne.

However, with United looking second best, they produced a remarkable turnaround, out of nowhere, to turn the match on its head.

There was an element of controversy about United's equaliser in the 78th minute, with Rashford initially flagged offside as Bruno Fernandes swept the ball home, with the goal given following a VAR review.



