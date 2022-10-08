De Bruyne threatens to torch Man U shirt after burning Man U

His reaction to being given a United shirt with his name emblazoned across the back shot around the world quicker than a City counter-attack as football fans shared the incident on social media.

“Do I burn it now?”, said a disgusted looking De Bruyne, as he was presented with the jersey by the Play Sports Mid Mid podcast in his home country of Belgium.

The Red Devils’ home jersey came with his name and number – “De Bruyne 17” – across the shoulders.

The City star also burst out laughing, giving a "neck-cutting" hand gesture to show his disapproval of the gift and his loyalty to the Sky Blues.