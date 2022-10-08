De Bruyne threatens to torch Man U shirt after burning Man U
Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was shocked to be handed a Manchester United shirt adorned with his name just days after masterminding a heavy defeat for the Red Devils.
Manchester City thrashed their biggest rivals 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, with De Bruyne laying on two goals for striker Erling Haaland.
His reaction to being given a United shirt with his name emblazoned across the back shot around the world quicker than a City counter-attack as football fans shared the incident on social media.
“Do I burn it now?”, said a disgusted looking De Bruyne, as he was presented with the jersey by the Play Sports Mid Mid podcast in his home country of Belgium.
The Red Devils’ home jersey came with his name and number – “De Bruyne 17” – across the shoulders.
The City star also burst out laughing, giving a "neck-cutting" hand gesture to show his disapproval of the gift and his loyalty to the Sky Blues.
Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table on 20 points after six wins and two draws from eight games, one point behind Arsenal. De Bruyne also tops the list of Premier League assists this season with eight – twice as many as his nearest challengers.
Manchester City kick off at home against Southampton today at 9pm, Thai time.
United, sixth in the EPL with 12 points, face Everton away on Sunday (kick-off 1am Monday, Thai time).