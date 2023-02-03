Thai champ unfazed by Cambodian move to replace Muay Thai with local martial art

"It is their [Cambodia] right," Buakaw said. "We do not have to worry about it because we are paying more attention to the Olympic level."

He also denied Cambodian netizens' claims that he has Cambodian lineage, saying that he was indeed an original Thai person.

Srey Chanthorn, honorary vice president of the Khmer Boxing Federation, announced later that he would give a villa, a car and additional money for 10 years to any Cambodian boxer who could beat Buakaw.