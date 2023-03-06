Siripaporn crowned world women’s snooker champion

The 24-year-old better known as "Baipat Sriracha" beat Bai Yulu of China 6-3 in the final of the 2023 World Women's Snooker Championship at Hi-End Snooker Club in Bangkok.

She took the crown from world No 1 Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Mink Saraburi), who won the title in 2021.