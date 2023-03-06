Siripaporn crowned world women’s snooker champion
Siripaporn "Baipat" Nuanthakhamjan became the second Thai women’s world snooker champion in successive years on Saturday, cementing Thailand’s place as the global superpower.
The 24-year-old better known as "Baipat Sriracha" beat Bai Yulu of China 6-3 in the final of the 2023 World Women's Snooker Championship at Hi-End Snooker Club in Bangkok.
She took the crown from world No 1 Nutcharut Wongharuthai (Mink Saraburi), who won the title in 2021.
Siripaporn beat Nutcharut 5-2 in the semi-final to book the title showdown against teenager Bai, who defeated No 2 Reanne Evans of England 5-3.
Bai, in her world championship debut, had earlier made her mark in the group stage with a break of 127 – the highest in the history of the tournament.
Saturday’s final turned into a marathon shootout that lasted almost eight hours.
Bai led the first session 3-2, but Siripaporn roared back to crush her rival by grabbing the next four frames to win the Mandy Fisher trophy and the winner’s cheque for £8,000 (332,000 baht).
The final score was 6-3 (43-75, 26-62, 53-52, 69-59, 27-53, 52-38, 73-65, 56-37, 77-11).
Siripaporn will join Nutcharut on the world tour next season.
