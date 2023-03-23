IOC and Olympic Games cannot be referees in political disputes - Bach

"We know well that politics rule the world. We know well that our decisions have political implications and we have to include that in our thinking," he said.

"But we should not make the mistake to raise ourselves to referees of political disputes because we will be crushed by these political powers."

The IOC issued sanctions against Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year but is now reluctant to exclude their athletes from the Olympics entirely for fear of a return to the boycotts of the Cold War era.