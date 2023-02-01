Ukrainian former boxer Klitschko tells IOC not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes at Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is open to including Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals at the 2024 Games and has opened a door to them competing in qualifiers.

"You propose to reauthorize Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris games. I tell you, the Russians are Olympic champions in crimes against civilians," said Klitschko.

"They have the gold medal in the deportation of children and rape of women. You can't put your Olympic emblem on these crimes because you will be an accomplice of this abominable war."

Moscow is trying to turn the page on years of doping scandals after its teams were forced to compete without their flag or anthem at the Olympics and major international events.

The IOC's previous recommendation to ban Russians and Belarusians has been applied by many sports federations.