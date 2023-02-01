Ukrainian former boxer Klitschko tells IOC not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes at Olympics
Ex-boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, brother of Kyiv's mayor, called on IOC head Thomas Bach not to "betray the Olympic spirit" and become an "accomplice in this abominable war" by letting Russia compete.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is open to including Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals at the 2024 Games and has opened a door to them competing in qualifiers.
"You propose to reauthorize Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris games. I tell you, the Russians are Olympic champions in crimes against civilians," said Klitschko.
"They have the gold medal in the deportation of children and rape of women. You can't put your Olympic emblem on these crimes because you will be an accomplice of this abominable war."
Moscow is trying to turn the page on years of doping scandals after its teams were forced to compete without their flag or anthem at the Olympics and major international events.
The IOC's previous recommendation to ban Russians and Belarusians has been applied by many sports federations.
But last week, it backed a proposal by the Olympic Council of Asia to allow them to compete in Asia, which could potentially include Olympic qualifying events.
Ukrainian officials have turned on the IOC in recent days for promoting "violence, mass murders, destruction" with the idea of giving Russia a "platform to promote genocide."
The IOC has called that defamatory and said such words do not promote constructive discussion.
Reuters