Thailand loses 1-3 to Syria in Fifa friendly
Thailand 1-3 to Syria in a Fifa Day international friendly match on Saturday.
Syria’s first goal at the Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium in Dubai was gained in the 26th minute by Omar Al Somah. Thailand, meanwhile, grabbed its first goal at the end of the first half thanks to cooperation between Theerathon Bunmathan and Suphanat Mueanta.
Syria, however, was quick to grab another two goals in the second half with Omar Khribin and Mohamad Al Hallak delivering in the 56th and 84th minutes, respectively.
Thailand's Fifa ranking comes in at 111 compared to Syria’s 90.
The national football team will face the United Arab Emirates at Al Nahyan Stadium on Tuesday at 1am (Thailand time). UAE stands at 70 in the Fifa rankings.
Fifa Day live matches can be watched on the Thairath television channel and via the AIS Play smartphone application.