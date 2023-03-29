Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attackbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, March 31, 2023
nationthailand
Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attack

Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attack

WEDNESDAY, March 29, 2023

Thailand were defeated 2-0 by the United Arab Emirates in their second FIFA Day friendly on Tuesday.

Coach Mano Polking had backed Thai players to rebound from their 3-1 loss to Syria in the first friendly on Saturday. But he watched helpless as Harib Abdalla Suhail headed the hosts into the lead in the 55th minute.

Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attack

Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attack

The War Elephants, ranked 111th in the world, probed throughout the match but found few gaps in the stubborn defence of 70th-ranked UAE at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attack

Abdul Sallam Mohameed sealed the win for the home side in the 79th minute with a well-struck free kick.

Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attack

As against Syria, Thailand had more shots on goal. But a failure to convert their chances will send Polking back to the drawing board in search of answers for attacking failures.

Thailand last played UAE in 2007, when the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The War Elephants flew back home after the match, touching down at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 8am on Wednesday.

Misfiring War Elephants beaten 2-0 by UAE as Polking puzzles over attack

TAGS
footballUAEFIFAsportsBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand