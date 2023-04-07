Brazilian Muay Thai champ who switched to Kun Khmer outraged by ban

“If anyone knows how to get in touch with a Brazilian television station, please do," he wrote on his Instagram account. “I was attacked and humiliated. Everyone is aware of the true champion. Brazil needs to be aware of this fact.”

Teixeira is also preparing a statement on the WMO’s decision to strip him of his title and ban him from the sport, he said on Facebook.

Teixeira won the WMO Middleweight title on April 2 by knocking out Englishman Joe Craven in the second round of their match at the "Apex Fight Series" in Germany.