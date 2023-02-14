7 countries to fight in SEA Games kickboxing despite Muay Thai boycott
Six Asean countries have confirmed their participation in the controversy-hit kickboxing tournament at the 2023 SEA Games in May, according to host Cambodia's Kun Khmer International Federation (KKIF).
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the KKIF said Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam will compete in SEA Games Kun Khmer, which is being boycotted by other Asean countries including Thailand.
"Malaysia will send a list of athletes [for the Kun Khmer competition] later," it added.
KKIF said all seven countries are members of its federation and are not afraid of threats from anyone over their participation.
The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) has warned that any IFMA member countries who send kickboxing athletes to the games will be banned from IFMA competitions and activities for two years.
The controversy ignited when Cambodia replaced Muay Thai with Kun Khmer at this year’s SEA Games.
The IFMA said six of its members – Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore – will not join the SEA Games Kun Khmer.
It added that non-member countries are free to send their kickboxing athletes.
Related stories:
Muay Thai legend asks Zuckerberg to referee Facebook dispute with Cambodians
Muay Thai and Kun Khmer: a comparative overview
Sending kickboxers to SEA Games ‘will threaten Muay Thai Olympic bid’