7 countries to fight in SEA Games kickboxing despite Muay Thai boycott

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the KKIF said Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam will compete in SEA Games Kun Khmer, which is being boycotted by other Asean countries including Thailand.

"Malaysia will send a list of athletes [for the Kun Khmer competition] later," it added.

KKIF said all seven countries are members of its federation and are not afraid of threats from anyone over their participation.