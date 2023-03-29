Superlek calls out Rodtang after Williams demolition

The Thai superstar overcame a brave but outgunned “Mini T” in the third round, closing the show with a devastating punch combination following a prior knockdown due to a perfectly placed knee-kick.

Superlek was awarded a US$50,000 performance bonus for the emphatic finish, courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking after the fight, the 27-year-old was elated at receiving the bonus and took a moment to pay respect to his opponent.

“I am happy and speechless to get this bonus. I would like to thank Chatri because ever since I joined ONE, my life has been improved significantly and I am determined to do my best in every fight,” he said.

