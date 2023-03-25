Thais expect plenty of gold at SEA Games, but warn Cambodia is ‘tricky’

They cautioned, however, that the host nation may have a few tricks up its sleeve.

Thailand will win 15 gold medals in volleyball, golf, chess, rowing, and wrestling, they told a press conference hosted by the Sports Authority of Thailand on Friday.

Visuit Tangvarithron, president of the Thai Wrestling Association, expects at least one gold medal from the 11 Thai men and four Thai women wrestlers who will compete at the games.

However, it is unfair that Cambodia is sending a wrestler who was an Iranian national before obtaining Cambodian citizenship, Visuit said.