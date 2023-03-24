Telecoms regulator will end ‘Must Have’ and ‘Must Carry’ broadcast rules: source

The findings of the hearing will be taken into consideration when the “Must Have” and “Must Carry” rules are officially scrapped, the source said.

The NBTC office was given 30 days to complete the public hearing, the source added.

Angry Thai netizens and social media users have called on it to end the rules, which they blame for the high price of the rights to broadcast the 32nd SEA Games, which will be hosted by Cambodia from May 5 to 17.

SEA Games organisers are demanding US$800,000 (28 million baht) from Thailand for the broadcast rights, the highest in the 64-year history of the games.

Vath Chomroeun, secretary-general of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee, said the cost to broadcast the games live is determined by the expected audience size and market value, which varies by nation.

Many Thai netizens have been voicing opposition to using taxpayers’ money to buy the broadcast rights at such a high price.

They called on the Sports Authority of Thailand to spend the 28 million baht on more appropriate projects, such as upgrading sporting infrastructure. The anger over the broadcast fee is a rare example of unity across the political spectrum in Thailand, observers say.

SEA Games host nations traditionally charge only a token fee for the right to broadcast the regional celebration of athleticism live.

In 2019, Thailand paid $5,000 (175,000 baht) to broadcast the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, while last year it paid $10,000 (350,000 baht) to broadcast the 31st Games in Vietnam.