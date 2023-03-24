Telecoms regulator will end ‘Must Have’ and ‘Must Carry’ broadcast rules: source
Thailand is set to abolish the unpopular “Must Have” and “Must Carry” broadcast rules following a backlash by Thai social media users angered by the fee proposed to Thailand by organisers of the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh.
The two rules were set by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in 2012. They require Thailand’s holders of rights to broadcast seven major international sporting events to allow their matches to be broadcast widely through local television stations under the “Must Have” rule, and through cable TV, satellite-based broadcasters and Internet Protocol television under the “Must Carry” rule.
The seven sporting events and tournaments are the Olympics, Asian Games, SEA Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games, Asean Para Games, and the Fifa World Cup.
At a meeting on Thursday, NBTC commissioners agreed to the proposed cancellation of the telecoms regulator’s 2012 announcement on the “Must Have” and “Must Carry” rules, according to a source.
The commissioners assigned the NBTC office to hold a public hearing about the matter.
The findings of the hearing will be taken into consideration when the “Must Have” and “Must Carry” rules are officially scrapped, the source said.
The NBTC office was given 30 days to complete the public hearing, the source added.
Angry Thai netizens and social media users have called on it to end the rules, which they blame for the high price of the rights to broadcast the 32nd SEA Games, which will be hosted by Cambodia from May 5 to 17.
SEA Games organisers are demanding US$800,000 (28 million baht) from Thailand for the broadcast rights, the highest in the 64-year history of the games.
Vath Chomroeun, secretary-general of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee, said the cost to broadcast the games live is determined by the expected audience size and market value, which varies by nation.
Many Thai netizens have been voicing opposition to using taxpayers’ money to buy the broadcast rights at such a high price.
They called on the Sports Authority of Thailand to spend the 28 million baht on more appropriate projects, such as upgrading sporting infrastructure. The anger over the broadcast fee is a rare example of unity across the political spectrum in Thailand, observers say.
SEA Games host nations traditionally charge only a token fee for the right to broadcast the regional celebration of athleticism live.
In 2019, Thailand paid $5,000 (175,000 baht) to broadcast the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, while last year it paid $10,000 (350,000 baht) to broadcast the 31st Games in Vietnam.