Saran and Kanyaluk Emerge Victorious at 3rd JAT Open Class

“I played according to my game plan, aiming for greens in regulation and going for birdies or pars,” said the 16-year-old Saran from Chiang Mai.

“I am so proud of myself for this victory. All the hard work and tough practice have finally paid off. Even though this is the best score of my life, I won't rest on my laurels and will try to keep improving,” added Saran who as the winner in the open category receives a slot for the 3rd Thailand Mixed Cup in June.

The Sunday’s win also marked his maiden JAT title. He lost to Wasurawich Sirasuphakorn in the previous circuit last month.

Thirteen-year-old Kanyalak, despite playing in division B, won the girl’s open trophy after shooting her third straight 70 for the best overall score of 6 under-par-210, beating class A winner Alisa Inprasit by just a shot.

“My strategy was to aim for the fairways and greens to give myself easier putts. The highlights of my round were hitting some great approach shots and making some long putts,” said the Nist International School student who will join Saran in the Thailand Mixed Cup in Lumphun as the girls’ open champion.



