Saran and Kanyaluk Emerge Victorious at 3rd JAT Open Class
Saran Jantratit and Kanyalak Pongpithanon captured the boys and girls open titles as the 3rd Junior Asian Tour (JAT) circuit concluded at the par-72 Kabinburi Sport Club in Prachinburi on Sunday.
Competing in the boys’ division A, Saran carded four birdies against a lone bogey on the 12th hole to sign off with a 69 and a three-day total score of 9 under-par-207 to beat Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri, also with a 69, by four strokes.
“I played according to my game plan, aiming for greens in regulation and going for birdies or pars,” said the 16-year-old Saran from Chiang Mai.
“I am so proud of myself for this victory. All the hard work and tough practice have finally paid off. Even though this is the best score of my life, I won't rest on my laurels and will try to keep improving,” added Saran who as the winner in the open category receives a slot for the 3rd Thailand Mixed Cup in June.
The Sunday’s win also marked his maiden JAT title. He lost to Wasurawich Sirasuphakorn in the previous circuit last month.
Thirteen-year-old Kanyalak, despite playing in division B, won the girl’s open trophy after shooting her third straight 70 for the best overall score of 6 under-par-210, beating class A winner Alisa Inprasit by just a shot.
“My strategy was to aim for the fairways and greens to give myself easier putts. The highlights of my round were hitting some great approach shots and making some long putts,” said the Nist International School student who will join Saran in the Thailand Mixed Cup in Lumphun as the girls’ open champion.
“I’m so happy to secure a JAT tour card and get to play in the Thailand Mixed Cup,” added Kanyalak who beat Lucy Lin by four strokes in the girls’ B division.
Despite scoring four birdies, Alisa suffered a double bogey on No. 4, followed by a bogey on No. 10, resulting in a final score of 71. She beat Puntita Pawicha by a stroke to win the girls A category with a total of 5 under-par 211 but settled for second place in the open event.
“I wasn't entirely satisfied as I didn't hit the irons well and failed to capitalize on some easy putts. However, I’m happy to meet my friends and play in this tournament that allows us to use a digital scorecard. That’s something new for local junior events, although it has already been implemented overseas.," said 16-year-old Alisa, who intends to play in Europe during the summer to gain new experience.
In the boys’ division B, Pasit Ratakua closed with 72 a for 8 over-par-224 , three ahead of last circuit winner Ajalawich Anantasethakul .
The next and 4th JAT circuit is due in September. More details will be announced on Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.