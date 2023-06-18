CharngTai's Masterful Birdie Chip Seals Triumph in 3rd Thailand Mixed at Gassan Khuntan

However, it was CharngTai's remarkable birdie chip from the green fringe on the 18th hole that secured him the win, finishing with a final round of 64 and an overall score of 23 under-par-261. CharngTai's flawless round featured two eagles on holes 10 and 13, along with three birdies on holes 3, 8, and the decisive 18th.

Reflecting on his triumph, the 29-year-old golfer expressed relief and satisfaction, stating, "It was a load-off to finally win after a close fight. At the beginning, I had several scoring opportunities, but I didn't capitalize on any of those. I had to be patient and give it my all." CharngTai, who earned Bt517,500 in prize money for his victory, humbly acknowledged the unwavering support of his family and friends, saying, "I can't fully describe how I feel. I'm overwhelmed, and I owe a great deal to my family and friends for their continuous support."

The Sunday's triumph marked CharngTai's second career title, with his maiden victory taking place at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Prachuab Khiri Khan on the Thailand LPGA Tour in July 2022. Looking ahead to the fourth Thailand Mixed Series, which will be contested in a stableford format at the same venue next Wednesday, CharngTai is expected to be a formidable contender capable of stealing the limelight. However, he remains focused on the present, commenting, "It's still too early for me to think about next week.

In the stableford format, you have to pursue birdies or eagles. On this course, anyone can achieve low scores on any given day."