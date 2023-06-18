CharngTai's Masterful Birdie Chip Seals Triumph in 3rd Thailand Mixed at Gassan Khuntan
CharngTai Sudsom produced a brilliant birdie chip in on the final hole to claim a one-shot victory during the final round of theBt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Series at the picturesque par 71 Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lumphun on Saturday.
CharngTai found himself tied with Suteepat Prateeptienchai, the previous Thailand Mixed winner Jakraphan Premsirigorn, and overnight leader Ekpharit Wu at an impressive 22 under-par.
However, it was CharngTai's remarkable birdie chip from the green fringe on the 18th hole that secured him the win, finishing with a final round of 64 and an overall score of 23 under-par-261. CharngTai's flawless round featured two eagles on holes 10 and 13, along with three birdies on holes 3, 8, and the decisive 18th.
Reflecting on his triumph, the 29-year-old golfer expressed relief and satisfaction, stating, "It was a load-off to finally win after a close fight. At the beginning, I had several scoring opportunities, but I didn't capitalize on any of those. I had to be patient and give it my all." CharngTai, who earned Bt517,500 in prize money for his victory, humbly acknowledged the unwavering support of his family and friends, saying, "I can't fully describe how I feel. I'm overwhelmed, and I owe a great deal to my family and friends for their continuous support."
The Sunday's triumph marked CharngTai's second career title, with his maiden victory taking place at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Prachuab Khiri Khan on the Thailand LPGA Tour in July 2022. Looking ahead to the fourth Thailand Mixed Series, which will be contested in a stableford format at the same venue next Wednesday, CharngTai is expected to be a formidable contender capable of stealing the limelight. However, he remains focused on the present, commenting, "It's still too early for me to think about next week.
In the stableford format, you have to pursue birdies or eagles. On this course, anyone can achieve low scores on any given day."
Following Suteepat and Jakraphan's completion of their rounds, both finishing with scores of 262, Ekpharit, who started the round with a one-stroke advantage, was the only player with a chance to force a playoff. Unfortunately for him, his birdie attempt on the 18th hole fell short, resulting in a par. Ekpharit concluded his round with six birdies, one eagle, and three bogeys, posting a final score of 65 and a total 262 to be tied at second along with Suteepat and Jakraphan.
Jakraphan, the winner of the second Thailand Mixed circuit in Rayong the previous month, delivered an impeccable round of 64 without any bogeys. Suteepat also presented a flawless scorecard, matching Jakraphan's score of 64.
Thanyakorn Khrongpha produced the lowest round of the day, an impressive 62, earning him the Best of the Day award, presented by Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café. With a total of 265, he secured the sixth position on the leaderboard.
The Best Amateur trophy was awarded to Naramol Nuchsila, who recorded a score of 72 for a total of 282.
The upcoming Thailand Mixed circuit, the Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge, will remain at the Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort and will take place from June 21 to June 24.