RCAT opens Klong Phai Water Sport Training Center in Rayong

In the 16th IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships, Thailand, this is the second time that Thailand has the opportunity to host the racing. And interestingly, this is the first time that there is also the Paradragon racing. In total there are more than 351 racings.

This time the racing is hold at Klong Phai Water Sport Training Center, Rayong which is suitable and comfortable for athletes and visitors.

With the expectation that athletes will be impressed with the venue of the racing because it is spacious can support the large number of athletes, it is also a closed area where visitors can not enter the athletes area that make athletes feel safer.

And there was a grand opening ceremony on 7 August 2023 at Jomtien beach, Pattaya, Chonburi with Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul,

International Olympic Committee Member (IOC Member) presided over the ceremony.