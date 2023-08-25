Torch relay for Hangzhou Asian Games to start on September 8

The Hangzhou Asian Games feature 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 481 events. 29 sports have been included in the program of the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the others are sports which reflect the diverse sporting culture of the continent such as Southeast Asia's sepak takraw and South Asia's kabaddi.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will open on September 23 and close on October 8, with its first gold medal to be decided on September 24. Football, volleyball and cricket competitions will start prior to the opening ceremony