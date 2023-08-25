China unveils three mascots for the 2022 Asian Games
30 days to go 19th Asian Games "Hangzhou 2022" host China prepares to show a grand opening ceremony to welcome athletes. and audiences around the world along with revealing the meaning of the 3 mascots "Congcong-Lianlian-Chenchen"
19th Asian Games "Hangzhou 2022" in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China are about to open the competition Between September 23 and September 8, 2023
Thai athletes participating, 940 people from all 42 types of sports in 432 events, with the goal of the Thai army is 17 gold medals.
In addition, Chinese hosts Has built 56 new stadiums within the city of Hangzhou. to welcome the athletes and viewers from all over the world And also get 2 new sports, namely esports and breakdance, the most popular sport of Gen Z.
For "Hangzhou 2022", there will be three mascots: Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, inspired by the famous poem of "Hangzhou 2022". China, where all three act as ambassadors of the spirit of peace. and friendship in this 19th Asian Games!
Congcong represents the ancient city ruins of Liangzhu. The name comes from the "Cong" jade pendant that was excavated in the city's ruins. The ancient city of Liangzhu dates back 5,000 years. This mascot uses yellow. which is the color of the soil and the abundance of the harvest season is the main tone.
Lianlian represents the West Lake. The name means a lake filled with lush lotus leaves. where green symbolizes life and nature
Chenchen represents a dug canal that connects Beijing. and the city of Hangzhou The name comes from the name of Gongchen Bridge, which is an important symbol of the Hangzhou canal. This mascot has a blue color that represents science and technology.
The torch, named "Eternal Flame", was inspired by ancient Chinese culture. which is up to 5,000 years old, in addition to the shape that is beautiful It also has a deeper meaning.
Thai sports fans join in watching the Asian Games "Hangzhou 2022" and join in cheering for the Thai national team athletes chasing for medals at StadiumTH.com.