Thai athletes participating, 940 people from all 42 types of sports in 432 events, with the goal of the Thai army is 17 gold medals.

In addition, Chinese hosts Has built 56 new stadiums within the city of Hangzhou. to welcome the athletes and viewers from all over the world And also get 2 new sports, namely esports and breakdance, the most popular sport of Gen Z.

For "Hangzhou 2022", there will be three mascots: Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, inspired by the famous poem of "Hangzhou 2022". China, where all three act as ambassadors of the spirit of peace. and friendship in this 19th Asian Games!