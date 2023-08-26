Upcoming Asian Games will be widely broadcast for free in Thailand

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China, featuring 481 events of 40 sports.

Forty-five Asian countries will send their athletes.

SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani told a press conference on Friday that public and private partners have joined together to ensure that Thais can watch the games live and cheer on Thai athletes.

Eleven digital TV channels will broadcast all events that Thai athletes participate in. They are: NBT2HD, Thai PBS, TV5 HD, T Sports 7, JKN18, Workpoint TV 23, TRUE4U, GMM25, MCOT HD, Ch7HD and PPTV HD36.

Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), which owns broadcasting rights via mobile network, IPTV, and cable TV, will broadcast the games on its AIS Play platform.

Gongsak thanked partners who will make the free broadcasts possible: the National Sports Development Fund, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, the Television Pool of Thailand, and private companies.

The live broadcasts will feature Thai commentators who are sports experts and former athletes. All channels will also feature reruns, highlights, and special sport-related programmes throughout the tournament. Thai athletes – 509 males and 432 females – will compete in all 40 sports at the games.