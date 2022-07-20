Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

A Task Force was set up by the OCA Executive Board to finalize the new dates of the Games.

The Task Force has held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders over the past two months on the basis of global sporting calendar. The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA Executive Board.

"We will make concerted efforts with the OCA and the HAGOC in advancing preparatory work to ensure the Games a success," the COC said in a statement.

"The HAGOC will collaborate with all related parties in preparation for the Games in an all-round manner according to the confirmed dates to stage a spectacular sporting and cultural gala with Chinese Grandeur, Zhejiang Style and Hangzhou Flavor," read the organizers' statement.

