PM hands THB207m in bonuses to Thais who bagged medals at SE Asian Games

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the athletes, coaches and sports association staff on Wednesday at Government House, where he handed out the award money.
Thailand ranked second among eleven other countries at the Southeast Asian Games in May, with 871 athletes winning 92 gold medals, 102 silver and 138 bronze.
The Athletics Association, which bagged the most medals, received the highest bonus from the National Sports Development Fund.
The association was given 18.9 million baht after its athletes won 12 gold medals, 11 silver and eight bronze.
Published : July 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
