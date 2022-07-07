Wed, July 13, 2022

PM hands THB207m in bonuses to Thais who bagged medals at SE Asian Games

Bonuses totalling 207.03 million baht were given to Thai athletes who won medals at the Southeast Asian Games this year.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the athletes, coaches and sports association staff on Wednesday at Government House, where he handed out the award money.

Thailand ranked second among eleven other countries at the Southeast Asian Games in May, with 871 athletes winning 92 gold medals, 102 silver and 138 bronze.

The Athletics Association, which bagged the most medals, received the highest bonus from the National Sports Development Fund.

The association was given 18.9 million baht after its athletes won 12 gold medals, 11 silver and eight bronze.

Published : July 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

