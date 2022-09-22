Tarutao National Park to reopen October 1 | The Nation

Tourists are counting down to the reopening of the Tarutao National Marine Park in the southern province of Satun after a four-month closure to allow the recovery of the natural ecosystem.
Tarutao, located in the Andaman Sea, is scheduled to be reopened on October 1 after having been closed to tourists between June 1 and September 30.
The Nation records the beauty of Thailand’s largest marine park, which includes Lipe and Ro Kloy islands, Sai Khao Beach, and Molae Bay.
Credit: Tarutao National Par
