background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
nationthailand
THURSDAY, September 22, 2022

Tourists are counting down to the reopening of the Tarutao National Marine Park in the southern province of Satun after a four-month closure to allow the recovery of the natural ecosystem.

Tourists are counting down to the reopening of the Tarutao National Marine Park in the southern province of Satun after a four-month closure to allow the recovery of the natural ecosystem.

Tarutao, located in the Andaman Sea, is scheduled to be reopened on October 1 after having been closed to tourists between June 1 and September 30.

Tarutao National Park to reopen October 1 | The Nation

The Nation records the beauty of Thailand’s largest marine park, which includes Lipe and Ro Kloy islands, Sai Khao Beach, and Molae Bay.

Tarutao National Park to reopen October 1 | The Nation

Tarutao National Park to reopen October 1 | The Nation
 

TAGS
TouristsTarutaoNatural EcosystemLipe IslandsAndaman SeaThe NationThailand NewsNation Thailand
RELATED