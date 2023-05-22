Vietnam's Ta Dung Lake captivates with stunning natural beauty

In the quest for natural beauty, there's a universal appeal that transcends borders, luring both the wanderers of the world and local enthusiasts. It is in this shared aspiration that one stumbles upon the mesmerising Dak Nong Province, its charm personified by Ta Dung Lake.

Nestled within Dak Som Commune of Dak Glong District, the stunning Ta Dung Lake is approximately 50km from the vibrant Gia Nghia Town and a further 170km from the lively metropolis of Buon Me Thuot City, forming part of Dak Nong Province.

Covering an impressive 22,103ha, this freshwater lake's appeal lies not only in its size but also in the pristine waters that reflect the vast sky above. To further complement the spectacle, about 40 islands of varying sizes surface from the depths, dotting the body of water and providing a visual feast for the observer. Enveloping the lake is a grand spectacle of mountainous terrain, amplifying this natural beauty.

Ta Dung Lake traces back to the construction of the Dong Nai 3 Hydropower Plant. This human feat of engineering facilitated the creation of a colossal reservoir by damming a tributary of the Dong Nai River. The resulting man-made lake, with an average depth of approximately 20m, is a testament to the harmony of human ingenuity and the timeless beauty of nature.