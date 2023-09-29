Hat Yai Is Thailand’s Most Affordable Tourist Destination for Year-End Holidays

Kuching, Malaysia (Average room rate: US$60)

Kuching, the delightful capital of Sarawak, is famous for its lively street markets, delicious street food, breathtaking natural scenery, and historic landmarks like the Sarawak Culture Village. It's the perfect family getaway to embrace nature and make the most of your extra vacation days.

In December, Kuching turns into a festive wonderland, adorned with colourful lights and decorations. Stroll along the scenic Kuching Waterfront or join the annual Kuching Christmas parade for some festive fun. Don’t miss the iconic Padungan Roundabout Cat Statue that never fails to dress for the occasion. Locals and visitors alike gather at the lively Carpenter Street, where the vibrant nightlife scene takes on an extra layer of excitement during New Year's Eve.

Dalat, Vietnam (Average room rate: US$68)

The charming mountain town, Dalat, is a popular tourist destination year-round, but especially worth a visit during the Christmas and New Year seasons. The town is transformed into a winter wonderland, with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and a joyful atmosphere.

The cool weather is ideal for exploring the town’s hotspots, like the Crazy House, Xuan Huong Lake, and the flower-filled Valley of Love. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, a family-friendly vacation, or a festive celebration, Dalat, Vietnam is the perfect place to visit during Christmas and New Year.

Goa, India (Average room rate: US$92)

Goa, the party haven of India, is renowned for its pristine beaches, bustling nightlife, vibrant marketplaces, and mouth-watering seafood. Often overlooked, the state also boasts a tranquil side full of hidden treasures, making it an ideal spot for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This year, pack your bags and fly off to embrace enchanting Goa. Rejoice in the state's lush wilderness at Dudhsagar Waterfalls or visit the Artjuna cafe for immersive workshops, live music, and yoga sessions. Let your hair down at the Bonderam festival and celebrate New Year's Eve the local way, or take a ferry down to Divar Island for a laid-back day spent visiting heritage churches and gorging on local delights.

Baguio, the Philippines (Average room rate: USD95)

The cool, crisp air of Baguio sets it apart from the rest of the tropical country, earning the moniker ‘Summer Capital of the Philippines’. But make no mistake about it: Baguio and its varied idyllic and commercial offerings are travel hotspots all year long. Take in the sight of pine trees as you travel through the landscape for perennial tourist favourites such as Mines View Park and Camp John Hay. Baguio also has its own heritage of crafts and folk art which recently earned it another distinction as a Unesco Creative City. The city also has a vibrant thrifting scene at the Baguio Night Market where you can find the best vintage items.

Don't leave Baguio without treating yourself to strawberries, which thrive in the city’s unique topography. From celebrating Christmas morning with strawberry taho (a Pinoy snack comprising soft tofu, syrup, and small pearls called sago) to ringing in the new year with a toast of strawberry wine with your loved ones, a holiday in the highlands will surely be a core memory for the whole family.

Nagoya, Japan (Average room rate: US$107)

Nagoya, the fourth-largest city in Japan, is a vibrant and cosmopolitan destination that offers something for everyone. During the Christmas and New Year's Eve seasons, the city comes alive with festive illuminations, special events, and a festive atmosphere.

Nagoya is known for its stunning winter illuminations, which are some of the best in Japan. The city's main thoroughfares and parks are transformed into magical winter wonderlands with millions of twinkling lights, like the Nabana no Sato botanical garden and the illumination of the Sakae and Osu districts.

Taichung, Taiwan (Average room rate: US$115)

Taichung not only boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage but is also brimming with awe-inspiring natural beauty. Known for its diverse range of tourist attractions and activities, Taichung caters to travellers of all types, whether you're fond of exploring cultural relics, savouring delicious cuisine, or indulging in the wonders of nature.

Furthermore, Taichung is set to host the Lishan Guguan Light Art Festival this December, spanning a month of enchanting light artistry. Alongside the spectacular light displays, the festival features a plethora of performances and musical events, infusing a lively ambience into the entire celebration. Visitors can bask in the beauty of the illuminated artworks while enjoying live music performances or partake in dance shows and art workshops.

Melbourne, Australia (Average room rate: US$155)

Melbourne has long been dubbed Australia’s ‘Cultural Gem’ boasting a dynamic art scene, lively sporting events, world-famous artisan coffee, and thriving nightlife all with charm. During Christmas time and the school holidays, the seaside metropolis comes alive with family-friendly delights, too. From Christmas markets to world-class sporting events like the Australian Open Tennis Tournament, Melbourne caters to all budgets.

With the world’s fourth-largest tram system, Melbourne is a great destination to explore on foot. Whether it’s the glorious beaches you’re after or getting lost in bustling Federation Square, there’s always something happening in vibrant Melbourne.

Busan, South Korea (Average room rate: US$158)

Busan is a coastal destination true to its name with a combination of beautiful beaches, modern skyscrapers, traditional markets and cosy café alleys. For a rare chance to see the diverse cityscape at a single glance, you can visit Busan X the SKY, the observatory on the top floor of the second-highest building in Korea, located on Haeundae Beach. If you prefer a more tranquil experience, take a walk along the Dalmaji-gil Road, dotted with small, charming cafes that boast magnificent views of the blue ocean.

How about a unique winter festive lights experience by the sea? Gwangalli Beach holds the Gwangalli Marvelous Drone Light Show, a Saturday evening weekly spectacular that displays a jaw-dropping array of drone lights spread across the clear winter night sky.

In addition to picking the most affordable destinations, Agoda helps travellers get the biggest bang for their buck with features like Price Freeze, Price Alerts, shopping cart discounts, social media deals and more, helping people see the world for less.

Average room rates for 22-31 December 2023, based on available Agoda data on 18 September 202