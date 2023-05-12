Defying the dollar: Asean pushes for greater local currency use

Bhima said such a move was “an inevitability” given Asean countries’ urgent need to improve economic efficiency amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

While the move might be seen as an effort to distance the bloc from the US, Bhima believed the two would remain strategic partners given Asean’s growing importance on the global stage.

Haryo Kuncoro, a professor of economics at Jakarta State University’s School of Economics, told the Post on Thursday that local currency settlement sought to minimize reliance on the US dollar but not to do away with it entirely.

“When dollars are scarce or expensive, LCS becomes a solution that will allow transactions to proceed,” Haryo said.

He said he expected dollars to remain in use by Asean countries, especially given that it was not mandatory for regional businesses to settle in local currencies.

“There is no obligation for exporters or importers to use [local currencies], no punishment either for those who choose not to use them,” Haryo said.

Publicly listed lender Bank Permata chief economist Josua Pardede concurred, saying Asean countries were seeking stability in their own currencies, which played an important role in their economies.

Josua said developing countries, like most Asean member states, felt the need to limit their dependence on the US dollar in response to the volatility they experienced from 2020 to 2022 as a result of the pandemic and geopolitical issues.

“With this agreement, the price of export and import goods in Asean will become more stable so players do not have to weigh exchange rate fluctuations too much,” Josua told the Post on Thursday.

Challenges

CELIOS’s Bhima said Asean member states would have to follow the declaration with more concrete action for any real changes to occur, especially as the declaration was non-binding.

“It is problematic that it is non-binding, but I hope it will bring working groups to life, especially sectoral cooperation, for example between Bank Indonesia [BI] and the central banks of Asean countries,” said Bhima.

“That would be far more concrete,” he added.

Bhima noted that he did not expect the implementation of Asean’s currency policies to be smooth, as not all member states were equally prepared to settle accounts in local currencies.

Asean countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines were relatively better prepared for local currency settlement, but Timor-Leste, which was preparing to join the bloc, and Myanmar which was embroiled in civil strife, were still a long way away.

