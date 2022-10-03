Thailand really needs a few good men, not another coup

Amorn Wanichwiwatana

Special to The Nation

I sometimes feel very alienated from the present world. Some of my acquaintances, particularly youngsters, speak to me about facets of life that differ totally from my teenage years.

As a professor, I need to listen patiently to all the debates, points of view, and arguments that people often use to prove their thinking is right!

But recently, the youngsters have asked questions that sound good and reasonable to me because they match my own experience and musings.

For instance, they asked why they need to study for a degree if our leaders can’t even produce their primary school certificate, claiming it was burnt in a school fire. Or why professors have to study abroad at huge cost when a degree from Oxford or Harvard brings them neither fortune nor high status.

And many more questions are being asked about our culture, social institutions and ways of doing things. Why do the rich get richer and the poor get prison? Why respect the law if your wealth and good connections mean you can escape the long arm of justice?

Some of the same questions may have occurred to you. I believe our young generation is right to ask them. They spur an eagerness to find good solutions to Thailand’s problems.