Thailand shines on international pageantry stage

Exploring the Eight Major Beauty Pageants in Thailand

Thailand is also a hub for a multitude of vibrant beauty pageants, each possessing its own unique focus and history. Here’s an overview of eight major beauty pageants in the country, each owned or authorised by individuals dedicated to celebrating beauty, talent, and cultural diversity.

• Miss Thailand

Established in 1934 as Miss Siam, this is Thailand’s oldest pageant. It was created to celebrate the constitution and promote women’s development. Renamed Miss Thailand in 1964, it now focuses on representing modern Thai women and promoting education, no longer sending winners to international contests.

• Miss Universe Thailand

Started in 2000 as Miss Thailand Universe, this pageant selects representatives for the Miss Universe competition. In 2012, it was renamed Miss Universe Thailand. Anne Jakrajutatip’s acquisition of the Miss Universe Organisation in 2022 marked a significant milestone, making it the first major global beauty pageant owned by a Thai company.

• The Miss Thailand World

Initiated in 1985 by BEC-Tero Entertainment, this pageant sends winners to compete in the Miss World competition based in the United Kingdom.

• Miss Grand Thailand

Since 2014, this pageant, organised by Nawat Itsaragrisil, has selected representatives for the Miss Grand International pageant, also owned by Itsaragrisil.

• Miss & Mister Supranational Thailand

Managed by Possible Dream 789 Co Ltd since 2017, winners of this pageant compete in the international Miss Supranational pageant, supervised by the World Beauty Association in Poland.

• Miss Earth Thailand

Established in 2013, this pageant, managed by Dr Sirikan Onsonkarn, focuses on environmental awareness and sends winners to the Miss Earth pageant, based in the Philippines.

• Miss Heritage Thailand

This newer pageant was established in 2021 by Siam NaGara Co Ltd. It emphasises Thai tourism and culture, with winners competing in the Miss International pageant.

• Miss Tiffany's Universe

This unique pageant for transgender women, originating from Tiffany’s Show in Pattaya, sends winners to compete in the Miss International Queen pageant.

Criticisms surrounding beauty pageants in Western nations

In Western nations, beauty pageants are perceived through a lens that reflects a mosaic of cultural, social, and individual viewpoints. These events are often lauded for promoting women’s empowerment and for offering platforms for showcasing talents, intelligence, and poise. Particularly in the United States, the scholarship opportunities provided by pageants are widely appreciated.

Conversely, there are critical perspectives that argue pageants contribute to the objectification of women and perpetuate unrealistic standards of beauty. Critics often point out that the emphasis on physical appearance can overshadow important qualities like intelligence and character. Despite these criticisms, beauty pageants remain popular across diverse cultures globally.

Why are Thai people so obsessed with pageants?

The notion that “underdeveloped” countries are inherently “crazy” about beauty pageants oversimplifies a complex reality. Interest in beauty pageants varies significantly across countries, influenced by a range of cultural, social, economic, and individual factors.

This interest is not solely a phenomenon of “developing” countries; rather, it's a reflection of diverse cultural values and traditions, and there are several reasons why people might be enthusiastic about them:

Cultural tradition

Beauty pageants often have deep cultural roots and traditions. In Thailand, as in many other countries, these events may be seen as a celebration of beauty, talent, and cultural pride.

Entertainment and glamour

Beauty pageants are typically glamorous events with elaborate performances, stunning outfits, and talent competitions. Many people enjoy watching these events for entertainment purposes.

Role models

Pageant winners often become public figures and may serve as role models for others. Their achievements in the pageant can inspire and motivate individuals to pursue their dreams and make positive contributions to society.

National pride

When a representative from a country or region competes on an international stage and performs well, it can evoke a sense of national pride. Many people enjoy supporting their representatives and cheering for them in international competitions.

Opportunities for participants

Beauty pageants can provide participants with opportunities for personal and professional growth. Winning a pageant can open doors to careers in modelling, acting, philanthropy, and more.

Community and social events

Pageants often bring communities together. Local and national pageants can be significant social events that foster a sense of community and shared identity.

Strong sashes in SEA

In Southeast Asia, beauty pageants are celebrated with great enthusiasm, with each country adding its own unique cultural and traditional nuances to these events.

Still, Thailand stands out for its intense passion for beauty pageants. The country regularly organises national competitions and has achieved remarkable success on international stages. Thai representatives in global contests like Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International are fervently supported and admired by the Thai public.

The Philippines is one of the most passionate countries about beauty pageants, both in Southeast Asia and globally. Pageantry is deeply ingrained in Filipino culture, and the nation has an impressive history of winning international pageants, particularly Miss Universe and Miss World. Winning international titles is a source of immense national pride in the island nation.

Vietnam is progressively marking its presence in the international beauty pageant arena. With various national pageants and increasing success and interest in international contests, Vietnam’s growing enthusiasm reflects its evolving role and influence in the global pageantry scene.