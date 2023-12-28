A last look at Asia’s winners and losers in 2023

The year also needed with news that Blackpink had finally renewed with YG Entertainment, causing that company’s KOSDAQ-listed shares to leap by 26 percent.

Like Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh who made history in March 2023 by becoming the first Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, the members of Blackpink—from South Korea, New Zealand and Thailand—have also gone global, adding another dimension to the phrase “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Mixed Year: United States-China relations US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at long last again in person this November at the APEC leaders summit in San Francisco—a bilateral meeting that was a highlight of what was a mixed year for US-China relations.

That the two leaders met at all was an accomplishment. After all 2023 was a year marked by the shooting down of what the USs termed a “Chinese spy balloon” and continuing tensions on issues ranging from trade, opioids and semiconductors to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Xi did though to many an Americans’ delight indicate that additional pandas might be sent on loan to the US in an extension of panda-plomacy.

Perhaps 2024 will be an even more of a mixed year as both leaders focus on domestic issues including a US presidential election and a slowing Chinese economy.

Bad year: China’s property market With millions of Chinese citizens still waiting for homes they put down payments on but might never be built, 2023 was a particularly bad year for China’s property market.

By some accounts, the nation’s ongoing, protracted real estate crisis and debt levels in general may pose the biggest credit risk to the global economy.

For many a member of China’s middle class, however, the crisis is also a very real threat to their “China Dream” and hopes for a better life. In 2021, the real estate giant China Evergrande defaulted on its debt.

In 2023, concerns grew over the financial state of Country Garden, which until last year was China’s biggest real estate developer, specializing in residential property.

With China’s economy still growing but slowing and Chinese property prices continuing to fall, the IMF has expressed concern, and Moody's Investors Service has cut its outlook on China’s housing sector to negative.

State-owned financial institutions are reportedly being called upon to prop up developers struggling to avoid default and finish construction of stalled apartment projects.

Still, some Chinese citizens are refusing to pay their mortgages en masse in a rare form of domestic protest. Chinese families and individuals who once saw homes as more than somewhere to live but also as investments have reason to fear 2023 won’t be the last bad year they face.

Worst year: Asia’s forgotten In 2023, the region’s most vulnerable—often displaced by armed conflict—remain for the most part all too forgotten. Priorities shifted and the world’s headlines turned away from “yesterday’s news”—moving on to war in Ukraine and then Gaza.

Yet, far from most front pages and news feeds, the crises go on in Asia, including in Myanmar and Afghanistan. The most significant escalation in hostilities in Myanmar since the 2021 coup, for example, worsened an ongoing humanitarian crisis in 2023.

From Oct. 26 to Dec. 8, more than 578,000 people were newly displaced in Myanmar on top of nearly 2 million who were already displaced before the surge in fighting according to the United Nations.

Humanitarian needs also continue to grow in the country’s western Rakhine State, where some 200,000 people are living in camps, mostly Rohingya who have been denied freedom of movement since 2012.

UNHCR reports that Bangladesh hosts close to 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, making it one of the largest protracted refugee situations in the world. And so, “worst year” in Asia 2023 sadly goes to Asia’s forgotten men, women and children—whether in Myanmar, Afghanistan or elsewhere.

Give a thought to how you might learn more and do more to ease their plight in 2024 and beyond.

Curtis Chin

Jose B. Collazo

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network

Curtis Chin is a former US ambassador to the Asian Development Bank and managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.