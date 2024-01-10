In discussion with a Nobel Laureate: science and the peacebuilding process

In a recent interview with the Nation, Nobel laureate Professor Takaaki Kajita, explained how such collaborations could be a model for peace.

The Japanese physicist was awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering that neutrinos have mass, sharing the prize with Canadian physicist Arthur B. McDonald.

He is now forming a research project to dig deeper into neutrinos, hoping to find more answers to the big question about the origin of the universe.

Prof Kajita was recently in Thailand for the Japan ASEAN Bridges event series and delivered lectures to the next generation of scientists. His speech, however, focused on peacebuilding, not his new project.

Science and peacebuilding

The Nobel laureate explained that when scientists have to work together on a project, it is very important to learn about each other, put differences aside, and collaborate.

Back when he was researching neutrino physics with Super-Kamiokande (SK) Collaboration, he had to work with about 200 people from 11 countries.

The professor is currently working on a gravitational wave project called the KAGRA (Kamioka Gravitational Wave Detector), which aims to prove that such waves exist. The project requires significant international collaboration, with many of his scientific team drawn from Asian countries

There is one big project in the United States and another in Europe. KAGRA is the third and is located in East Asia.

“Actually, we are working for science and to be honest, we are not working for peacebuilding. But we think that our activity should contribute to peacebuilding. That is my point. Because we have to work together globally,” said the laureate.