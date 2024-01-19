The soft power of the tangled Thai utility pole

Should we feel proud or should we feel something else?

There has been little visible change in this regard. Perhaps this image could be considered a part of Thailand's soft power, something that international visitors will remember about their time in our country.

Concrete action is needed to address this issue. It’s easy to start something new, but fixing old problems can be challenging. Why, one might ask, has this problem not been resolved?

Is anyone willing to tackle it? Who will take the initiative, and who will be responsible?

We should consider doing something sustainable and beneficial before starting the process of creating an image.

Foreigners do not come to Thailand to compete in certain competitions. We are a nation with high potential in various areas yet there often seems to be something hindering the true beauty of our country.

If we allocate and manage resources effectively, addressing the issues that obscure our beauty, we can unveil our genuine splendour and attract foreigners to visit time and time again.

Chandhit Sawangnate, PhD

Institute of Asian Studies