First edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN opened in Bangkok 

More than 500 high-quality exhibitors and brands are ready to present their new proposals at Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, taking advantage of an exhibition space of around 10,000 square meters.

More than 6,000 professional visitors are expected to attend the 3-day event, interacting with key players of the beauty industry to discover the main trends and novelties influencing the South-East Asia market.

Country Pavilions from Korea, Italy and France are attending, too.

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN hosts international beauty companies from across the world, together with quality suppliers from the local market, providing the most comprehensive showcase of finished products and packaging solutions, including Perfumery, Cosmetics & Toiletries; Professional Beauty Salon & Spa; Hair & Nails; Herbal Products; Natural & Organic; Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements.

A ‘Beauty Made in Thailand’ section is showcasing local companies.

Companies and operators can also find exhibitors from OEM/ODM, machinery & equipment, primary and secondary packaging, ingredients & laboratory, and define the most suitable partner for the launch of new projects.