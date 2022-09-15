First edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN opened in Bangkok
The first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is opening its doors. Organised by BolognaFiere, Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo, the exhibition is welcoming international stakeholders from September 15-17, 2022 at the IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.
More than 500 high-quality exhibitors and brands are ready to present their new proposals at Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, taking advantage of an exhibition space of around 10,000 square meters.
More than 6,000 professional visitors are expected to attend the 3-day event, interacting with key players of the beauty industry to discover the main trends and novelties influencing the South-East Asia market.
Country Pavilions from Korea, Italy and France are attending, too.
Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN hosts international beauty companies from across the world, together with quality suppliers from the local market, providing the most comprehensive showcase of finished products and packaging solutions, including Perfumery, Cosmetics & Toiletries; Professional Beauty Salon & Spa; Hair & Nails; Herbal Products; Natural & Organic; Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements.
A ‘Beauty Made in Thailand’ section is showcasing local companies.
Companies and operators can also find exhibitors from OEM/ODM, machinery & equipment, primary and secondary packaging, ingredients & laboratory, and define the most suitable partner for the launch of new projects.
“We are really enthusiastic about Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, a brand-new event of the Cosmoprof international platform focusing on South-East Asia”, says Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. “The show is the result of the solid collaboration of BolognaFiere Group with Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo to support the beauty industry in entering new markets and finding new business opportunities in the region. We are ready to welcome stakeholders from all over the world, and we wish a great edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN to all our exhibitors and attendees”.
“Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is a doorstep to the fast-growing South East Asia market, people from across the world fly over here to look for new products and business opportunities,” says David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia of Informa Markets. “The show opens up the potential for more cutting-edge products, services and trends to reach the region’s growing network of buyers, distributors, suppliers and retailers.”
“China Beauty Expo is delighted to be part of the launch of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. Thailand has already established itself as a beauty hub with high quality and innovation, offering huge opportunities for Chinese brands and supply chains. Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will gradually provide Chinese stakeholders with the best opportunity to discover the Southeast Asia market.” declared Sang Ying, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Baiwen Co Ltd.
The first edition of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is supported by Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and Thai Cosmetic Manufacturers Association (TCMA).
Major ASEAN associations also support the show by sending buyer groups to visit the fair: ASEAN Cosmetics Association (ACA), Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP), The cosmetics, Toiletry and Fragrance Association of Singapore (CTFAS), The Malaysian Cosmetics & Toiletries Industry Group (MCTIG), Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS), Vietnam Essential Oils & Aromatherapy Cosmetics Association (VOCA), and Laos Cosmetics Association.
The Organizers are really thankful for the strategic support these associations are offering to achieve a great event.
The exhibition is sponsored by Shane Co., Ltd and ITA – Italian Trade Agency.