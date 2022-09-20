“Catalyzing Next Generation” restressed at SEAOHUN 2022 Conference

Parntep Ratanakorn, Chairperson of SEAOHUN Executive Board and Chair of the SEAOHUN 2022 International Conference said “We selected this theme because we intend to highlight how health is a concern for all and that we all have impacts upon our wellbeing and that of other living things by the choices we make.”

In his keynote speech “One Health in the Age of Pandemics and Climate Change”, Dennis Carroll, Chair of Leadership Board, Global Virome Project, highlighted the interconnectedness of climate change and pandemics and stressed the need in equipping the next generation with multisectoral knowledge and tools to deal with the urgency, dynamics, and complex global issues.

As the globe is faced with dual challenges – pandemics and climate change, he said the situation is getting more complex and more challenging as reflected through the loss of biodiversity, threats to food security, severity and frequency of floods, storms, drought, etc.

Despite the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, the threshold has already been breached in many parts of the world and multisectoral threats have been felt by humans, animals, and the environment.

In this regard, One Health Vision could be an answer, he stressed. Starting 15 years ago, One Health seeks to identify problems and solutions, to create platforms that will enhance the next generation’s capabilities for the global population’s wellbeing, not just physical or mental health.