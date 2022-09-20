Hitachi reaches a 22 million production milestone of refrigerators in Thailand

The manufacturer, distributor, and aftersales services provider of Hitachi branded home appliances globally, Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances announced that the company achieved a 22 million production milestone of refrigerators in Thailand and received ISO 50001:2018 certification for the energy performance of its management systems.

"Thailand has been one of the major manufacturing bases for Hitachi refrigerators for over 40 years, a centre for domestic sales and exporting to than 65 countries around the world. In 2022, another proud milestone has been achieved, as the 22 millionth refrigerator rolled off the production line at Kabinburi factory in Prachinburi Province." said Zafer Ustuner, Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances CEO.

He added: "Backed by Arcelik's global manufacturing power and Hitachi's quality heritage, we have a Research and Development (R&D) team, who exchange views and design perspectives as well as enhance innovative dynamics and creativity, with the aim of developing an excellent product that truly understands every customer's lifestyle."

In 2022, it is expected that refrigerators in the premium segment, both the Side by Side and Multi door versions, have continuous high growth potential, as consumers around the world have confidence and trust in the quality of the Hitachi brand.