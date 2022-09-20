Hitachi reaches a 22 million production milestone of refrigerators in Thailand
As the 22 millionth refrigerator rolled off the production line at Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances' Thailand factory, the company marks another production milestone while fulfilling the international standard in terms of energy management, and recognized with ISO 50001:2018 certificate
The manufacturer, distributor, and aftersales services provider of Hitachi branded home appliances globally, Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances announced that the company achieved a 22 million production milestone of refrigerators in Thailand and received ISO 50001:2018 certification for the energy performance of its management systems.
"Thailand has been one of the major manufacturing bases for Hitachi refrigerators for over 40 years, a centre for domestic sales and exporting to than 65 countries around the world. In 2022, another proud milestone has been achieved, as the 22 millionth refrigerator rolled off the production line at Kabinburi factory in Prachinburi Province." said Zafer Ustuner, Arcelik Hitachi Home Appliances CEO.
He added: "Backed by Arcelik's global manufacturing power and Hitachi's quality heritage, we have a Research and Development (R&D) team, who exchange views and design perspectives as well as enhance innovative dynamics and creativity, with the aim of developing an excellent product that truly understands every customer's lifestyle."
In 2022, it is expected that refrigerators in the premium segment, both the Side by Side and Multi door versions, have continuous high growth potential, as consumers around the world have confidence and trust in the quality of the Hitachi brand.
Efficient energy management guaranteed with ISO 50001 certification
Arcelik Hitachi has always placed great importance on social and environmental responsibilities based on the Arcelik approaches to sustainability. The Thailand factory has actively implemented plans for the purposes of energy efficiency, solar energy usage, as well as the use of energy-saving technologies, water management, CO2 and greenhouse gas reductions. Additionally, it reports energy consumption data transparently.
Recently, Arcelik Hitachi was recognized with a certificate from the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 50001:2018, in August.
This is a guarantee that the factory in Thailand has fulfilled the international standard in terms of energy management, covering the designing and manufacturing of refrigerators as well as other products such as washing machines, small motor spare parts, water pumps, rice cookers, water heaters, and vacuum cleaners.