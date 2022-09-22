ManpowerGroup Thailand Presents Net Zero Approach to Workforce Solutions

The world and the workplace are evolving quickly. The fabric of many companies has been altered by a convergence of new demands, from the disruption of COVID-19, the changes needed to avert serious climate issues, and the balance of building workforces with diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

To meet these challenges, businesses must work to create a vital, sustainable ecosystem for talent that applies a Net Zero approach to their workforce.

As a leader in innovative workforce solutions, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions, one of ManpowerGroup’s expert brand solutions, has developed a maturity framework applying the Net Zero talent approach to help clients measure, improve and track their talent practices, recognizing that organizations find themselves in different stages on the journey to talent sustainability.

The Talent Sustainability Quotient (TSQ) gives businesses the insights they need to effectively benchmark their talent practices in a sustainable way and can be used to help companies deliver this across their workforce.

Lilly Ngamtrakulpanit, Country Manager Thailand, ManpowerGroup, disclosed, “Throughout more than 70 years of service, ManpowerGroup takes pride in being a part of human lives, to stand by and contribute substantially in creating value for candidates and organizations around the globe. We strongly believe that “Manpower” is a significant force that drives success in businesses as well as in contributing toward a better world".