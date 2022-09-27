Honda launches “Change… for Safety” free of charge campaign
Honda launches "Change... for Safety Because Our Care Never Changes" campaign to encourage customers to have their vehicles checked if airbag inflators need replacement free of charge at Honda Service Centres nationwide. (
According to the 2050 Honda Target, safety is one of Honda's targets for its business to reach "zero traffic collision fatalities" involving its cars and motorcycles worldwide.
The replacement of affected airbag inflators demonstrates Honda's responsibility for product quality and commitment to boosting customers' confidence and safety continuously.
Honda is launching the "Change...for Safety Because Our Care Never Changes" campaign to broaden its reach and convey to Honda customers whose vehicles are subject to the replacement of the affected parts that they should take their vehicles to receive replacement airbag inflators free of charge at 228 Honda service centres nationwide.
Since 2014, Honda has continually placed importance on following up with customers to have their vehicles inspected for free replacement of the airbag inflators, widely reaching out to all Honda vehicle owners.
Honda recently discovered some customers have not yet identified vehicles inspected, as a change of vehicle ownership meant Honda was unable to contact this particular group of customers.
As a result, Honda has continuously made public announcements to reach these customers through several communications channels, including launching the new "Change... for Safety Because Our Care Never Changes" campaign.
Various Honda models added to the list of those requiring replacement of airbag inflators manufactured and sold between 1998 and 2014 are:
Brio 2012 -2014
Brio Amaze 2014
City 1998 – 1999, 2003 – 2013
Jazz 2004 – 2006, 2009 – 2013
Civic 2001 – 2014
Accord 1998 – 2000, 2003 – 2012
CR-V 1998 – 2000, 2002 – 2011, 2013
Stream 2002 – 2004
Freed 2009 – 2013
Odyssey 1998 – 1999, 2004 – 2006
Honda owners can also check whether their vehicles' airbag inflators are subject to the replacement of the affected parts by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at https://vinsearch.honda.co.th/ or by contacting the Honda call centre https://vinsearch.honda.co.th at 02 341 7777, press 0, available 24 hours daily.