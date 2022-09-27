Honda launches “Change… for Safety” free of charge campaign

According to the 2050 Honda Target, safety is one of Honda's targets for its business to reach "zero traffic collision fatalities" involving its cars and motorcycles worldwide.

The replacement of affected airbag inflators demonstrates Honda's responsibility for product quality and commitment to boosting customers' confidence and safety continuously.

Honda is launching the "Change...for Safety Because Our Care Never Changes" campaign to broaden its reach and convey to Honda customers whose vehicles are subject to the replacement of the affected parts that they should take their vehicles to receive replacement airbag inflators free of charge at 228 Honda service centres nationwide.

Since 2014, Honda has continually placed importance on following up with customers to have their vehicles inspected for free replacement of the airbag inflators, widely reaching out to all Honda vehicle owners.