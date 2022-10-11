BJC Big C organizes “Sustainability Day 2022” in becoming carbon-free 

1. Glass and can packaging products business the company focuses on recycling packaging to create value and reduce environmental impact, expanding the installation of Solar Roof, improving production technology using hybrid furnaces and planning to convert company cars to 100% electric by 2030.

2. Retail business the company focuses on energy consumption for maximum efficiencies, such as installing equipment to control the operation of the air conditioning system and installing equipment to clean heat exchanger pipes of the air conditioning system (Ball Technic), which is a measure supported by the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency and by the Air Conditioning Engineering Association of Thailand.

3. Consumer products business uses electricity from solar energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the water from the production process is filtered and reused including focusing on the use of packaging, such as the use of packaging made from 100% recycled raw materials, reducing the use of plastic for bath soaps, etc.

4. Business of products and services in pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals the company changes the transportation-import of drugs and medical equipment by mainly using a boat (and, if urgent, by air transport). Checking imported goods before being accepted into the warehouse system by applying modern technology.