BJC Big C organizes “Sustainability Day 2022” in becoming carbon-free
BJC Big C Group organized “Sustainability Day 2022”, aiming to be one of the leading organizations in Thailand committed to reducing global warming. Measures are set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from business operations to promote a sustainable environmentally-friendly atmosphere.
Mr Aswin - Mrs Thapanee Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer & President and Senior Executive Vice President of Chief Executive Officer of BJC Big C said, “BJC Big C operates business in parallel with creating an economy and good quality of life for the community and society. The company aims to be net zero by 2050. This year, BJC has been recognized with a distinction of Silver Class in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022’s Food & Staples (consumer goods) Retailing category.
BJC Big C outlines a comprehensive sustainability policy in every business group.
1. Glass and can packaging products business the company focuses on recycling packaging to create value and reduce environmental impact, expanding the installation of Solar Roof, improving production technology using hybrid furnaces and planning to convert company cars to 100% electric by 2030.
2. Retail business the company focuses on energy consumption for maximum efficiencies, such as installing equipment to control the operation of the air conditioning system and installing equipment to clean heat exchanger pipes of the air conditioning system (Ball Technic), which is a measure supported by the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency and by the Air Conditioning Engineering Association of Thailand.
3. Consumer products business uses electricity from solar energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the water from the production process is filtered and reused including focusing on the use of packaging, such as the use of packaging made from 100% recycled raw materials, reducing the use of plastic for bath soaps, etc.
4. Business of products and services in pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals the company changes the transportation-import of drugs and medical equipment by mainly using a boat (and, if urgent, by air transport). Checking imported goods before being accepted into the warehouse system by applying modern technology.
5. Logistics business the company has implemented a transportation management system to help plan efficient transportation routes, thus reducing costs by about 500,000 baht per year and mapping out a better route plan for the sales team helping reduce the number of days spent visiting stores as well as reducing the running distance by about 15-30% plus a reduction in the use of foam boxes in Bangkok and surrounding areas by 70%.
At the same time, BJC Big C Group organized a booth at the Asean “Sustainability Expo 2022” from September 26 - October 2, 2022, from 10.00-21.00 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC)
“BJC Big C aims to be one of the leading organizations in Thailand committed to reducing global warming. This reflects our commitment to conduct business with environmental and social responsibility as well as management with good governance principles. in line with sustainable development guidelines.”