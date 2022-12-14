Chubb Life continues with 'Education@Heart – Say Yes to Less Plastic'

This year's program aims to increase educational opportunities for underprivileged youths and to raise awareness of mangrove forest protection in coastal areas.

Held at Mangrove Forest Resources Education and Development Center, Samut Sakhon, more than 50 volunteers from Chubb Life accompanied 50 elementary school students to explore and learn about the mangrove forest ecosystem, while also enjoying the natural habitat of animals in the area. The students, from grades seven to nine, are supported by the Teach for Thailand Foundation. The activity also allowed the participants to clean up the area and learn about the production of biochar and aromatic salt, retail products created in the Center to support the costs and expenses of its operation.





