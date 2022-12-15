EGCO Group and Hitachi cooperating on development of smart industrial estate

It also places great emphasis on environmentally friendly management, caring for the community and society as well as all stakeholders according to EGCO Group's strategic direction for driving the organization towards sustainability under the concept of Cleaner, Smarter and Stronger to Drive Sustainable Growth.

Andrew Hamilton, General Manager of Digital Transformation Consulting & Marketing Group, Hitachi Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "Hitachi Asia and Hitachi Energy see this MOU as a great opportunity to work with EGCO Group to co-create the digital transformation roadmap for the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project."

The objective of the roadmap is to guide EGCO Group on its journey toward planning, designing, constructing and operating smarter and more sustainable industrial estates thus contributing to Thailand's targeted S-curve industry's growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Worawut Waruttamapornsu, Country Managing Director, Hitachi Energy (Thailand) Limited said, "Hitachi Energy and Hitachi Asia are excited to work with EGCO Group for achieving its smart and green goals for the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project. Hitachi affirms the knowledge and expertise of the teams for the collaboration for the roadmap based on the commitment to developing social innovation solutions for a smart, green and sustainable energy future for allCurrently, the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project is in the process of designing details to prepare the infrastructure management system and allocation of usable space for maximum benefit."

The construction is expected to commence in mid-2023. Meanwhile, EGCO Group is in the process of finalizing business and marketing plans, in line with the needs of the industries and to support the needs of targeted customers who expressed their willingness to invest in this industrial estate.