EGCO Group and Hitachi cooperating on development of smart industrial estate
Electricity Generating Plc (EGCO Group) and Hitachi Group will jointly study technology and intelligent systems for the EGCO Rayong industrial estate, according to a memorandum of understanding between the two.
The estate in Rayong is being developed into a smart and green industrial estate for advanced industries, such as electric vehicle manufacturing, in the Eastern Economic Corridor ( EEC ).
EGCO Group together with Hitachi Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Hitachi Energy (Thailand) Limited signed MOU to carry out a project to study the development of technology and intelligent systems under the project named "Accelerated Digital Transformation: DX Study" for the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project which seeks to jointly develop appropriate technology and smart system plan in this industrial estate, as well as apply the study results to other development projects of EGCO Group as appropriate.
This cooperation is in line with EGCO Group's goal to develop the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project, located in Map Ta Phut Municipality, Muang Rayong District, Rayong Province, covering an area of 621 rai, to be a smart and green industrial estate.
The Special Economic Promotional Zone which has been announced in the Royal Gazette is to support both S-Curve and New S-Curve industries. The four targeted S-Curve and New S-Curve industries which will be promoted to invest in the Special Economic Promotional Zone comprise the digital industry, next-generation automotive industry, robotic manufacturing industry, as well as aviation and logistics industries.
Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group's President, said, "EGCO Group is committed to developing the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate to respond to the needs of modern industries in all aspects including research & development and business promotion according to the targeted industries, such as the production of electric vehicles, modern battery production, supporting the aviation industry and data centre, etc., resulting in using expertise in the power business to support the demand for renewable energy and clean energy."
It also places great emphasis on environmentally friendly management, caring for the community and society as well as all stakeholders according to EGCO Group's strategic direction for driving the organization towards sustainability under the concept of Cleaner, Smarter and Stronger to Drive Sustainable Growth.
Andrew Hamilton, General Manager of Digital Transformation Consulting & Marketing Group, Hitachi Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "Hitachi Asia and Hitachi Energy see this MOU as a great opportunity to work with EGCO Group to co-create the digital transformation roadmap for the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project."
The objective of the roadmap is to guide EGCO Group on its journey toward planning, designing, constructing and operating smarter and more sustainable industrial estates thus contributing to Thailand's targeted S-curve industry's growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
Worawut Waruttamapornsu, Country Managing Director, Hitachi Energy (Thailand) Limited said, "Hitachi Energy and Hitachi Asia are excited to work with EGCO Group for achieving its smart and green goals for the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project. Hitachi affirms the knowledge and expertise of the teams for the collaboration for the roadmap based on the commitment to developing social innovation solutions for a smart, green and sustainable energy future for allCurrently, the "EGCO Rayong" Industrial Estate Project is in the process of designing details to prepare the infrastructure management system and allocation of usable space for maximum benefit."
The construction is expected to commence in mid-2023. Meanwhile, EGCO Group is in the process of finalizing business and marketing plans, in line with the needs of the industries and to support the needs of targeted customers who expressed their willingness to invest in this industrial estate.