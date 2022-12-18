GE Technology to use advanced recycling technology at new facility in S Korea

Honeywell announced that GE Technology will license Honeywell's UpCycle Process Technology at their planned advanced recycling facility in South Korea.

The plant will be able to convert mixed waste plastics into Honeywell Recycled Polymer Feedstock (RPF), which will then be used to create new plastics, and help enable the development of a circular economy for plastics.

Production is anticipated to begin in 2025 and is projected to be the first commercialized waste plastics recycling facility to use Honeywell's UpCycle Process Technology in Korea.

The planned advanced recycling plant is expected to have the capacity to transform 30,000 metric tons of mixed waste plastics into Honeywell RPF per year.

"Honeywell's UpCycle Process Technology not only allows us to reduce waste by expanding the types of plastics that can be recycled but also displaces the need for fossil fuels in the creation of virgin plastics," said Woo-Hyun Shim, vice president, GE Technology.