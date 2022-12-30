Thai luxury brand fashions success from gender diverse designs
Luxury brand Amass Me launched a new branch at The Emporium mall in Bangkok on Wednesday, aiming to bring inspiration to both women and LGBTQ+ fashionistas.
The brand’s Valleyouth label offers a range of gender-diverse designs to encourage customers to express themselves with confidence, explained Yurudee Thanakittiphum, Amass Me’s managing director.
“Never go out of style/Never run out of inspiration” is the theme for its exclusive range of clothing from Valleyouth and other local designers, she added.
Brands available at Amass Me stores include its own Amass Me range, AEL Studio (Amy Enjoy life), Xunruo, Jungle Me, Camoooni, Goudirnqc, La’ Festin, Tomato&Potato, Tsmlxlt, Empty Reference, Valleyouth, and Kapalikko. Yurude said the company is the country’s only authorised distributor of these brands.
We have no multi-luxury-brand fashion store in Thailand. So Amass Me wants to offer a wardrobe of fashions with a variety of styles, rather than be a general fashion store."
Amass Me currently has nine Bangkok boutiques at The Crystal SB Ratchapruek, The Crystal Ekamai-Ramindra, CentralWorld, Central Chidlom, Central Ladprao, Central Festival Eastville, The Promenade, Terminal 21 Rama 3 and The Emporium.
The company plans to open one more branch soon.