Great Wall Motor Reveals 2022 Achievement with 11,616 Car Sales

To date, GWM has released 4,788 units of the ORA Good Cat onto Thailand's roads, with 4,326 units being sold and delivered in 2022. This included 186 units of the sporty ORA Good Cat GT. Not only does it reinforce the blistering popularity of the vehicle itself but also reflects the rising demand for 100% electric vehicles among consumers.

Meanwhile, 973 units of the HAVAL JOLION Hybrid SUV, which is packed with innovative technology and outstanding performance designed to meet various driving lifestyles, were sold in the fourth quarter of 2022. This marked a 67% growth from the previous quarter and a year-on-year increase of 62%. GWM has delivered 3,754 units of this model to Thai customers.

Among the total deliveries, 3,155 were sold and delivered in 2022, including 549 units in December, which was the best sales performance made since its official launch in November 2021. This success demonstrates the HAVAL JOLION Hybrid SUV's increasing popularity among Thai consumers, who favour SUVs with spacious cabin and cutting-edge technology, providing safety and convenience for various driving scenarios.

In addition to the successful sales performance, GWM can boast achievements as the fastest-growing brand in Thailand's automotive industry. Its stature is now attested to by the current 126,825 active users on the GWM app, a year-on-year increase of 76,456 users.

The number of daily active users is more than 14,000 (11.5% of total users). There are more than 1.1 million followers on GWM's social media channels (Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube). On Facebook, GWM has almost 800,000 followers combined (GWM Thailand, HAVAL Thailand, and ORA Thailand). On TikTok, GWM has more than 300,000 followers combined (GWM Thailand, HAVAL Thailand, and ORA Thailand).

Narong Sritalayon, Managing Director of Great Wall Motor (Thailand), said: "Throughout the previous year, GWM's achievements in terms of rapidly growing sales and social media followers is yet another crucial testimonial to consumers' unwavering trust bestowed upon us from the beginning of our business journey in Thailand. We appreciate the support, which has encouraged us to provide quality products and services as well as to develop new experiences for consumers. For 2023 onwards, GWM will continue listening to consumers to better develop products and services, curate activities that serve different lifestyles of the new generations and fulfil the mission to bring four xEV models to offer new driving experiences highlighting safety, intelligence, and eco-friendliness to the Thai market."

Additionally, GWM will expand its network of GWM Stores – Direct Stores and Partner Stores – to cover key locations across the country in 2023, allowing Thai consumers to access electric vehicles from the brand more conveniently. At the end of 2021, GWM Stores were established in 30 locations. By the end of 2022, 80 GWM Stores had been appointed nationwide, of which, 62 stores are currently in operation, and 18 stores are being constructed.

In terms of strengthening the EV ecosystem through the expansion of fast-charging (DC) stations, GWM has appointed 55 facility operators following its direction. Most of these are through collaboration with Partner Stores. There are seven fully constructed facilities with installed systems that will be ready to operate in January 2023. All DC charging docks at GWM Partner Stores provide up to 120 kW to every pure EV, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

GWM also achieved remarkable success internationally, with total sales of 1,067,523 units across the world in 2022, resulting in record sales of more than 1 million vehicles in the global market for seven consecutive years. From these units, 173,180 were sold outside China, marking a 21.28% increase in overseas sales growth year-on-year, of which, 616,550 were HAVAL, 103,996 were ORA, and 123,881 were TANK.

As the 'Global Intelligent Technology Company', GWM is committed to providing products and services equipped with advanced technology, safety, and eco-friendliness, while adhering to a consumer-centric approach to provide experiences that truly cater to Thai customers. Similarly, GWM is committed to contributing to the growth of Thailand's automotive industry and economy in a long-term and sustainable way.

