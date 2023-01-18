MHI Signs MoU to Collaborate in Studies on Ammonia Co-Firing for Power Generation

This will go toward establishing an integrated fuel value chain from procurement to utilization. BLCP, MHI, Mitsubishi Corporation and JERA will also jointly conduct studies and develop plans to achieve up to 20% ammonia co-firing, supporting reductions in CO2 emissions and decarbonization.



Located in Rayong province in southeastern Thailand, the BLCP Power Station comprises two subcritical coal-fired boilers with a total output of 1,434 megawatts that began operations in 2006 and 2007. MHI supplied the boilers, steam turbines, and other main facilities of the power station.



Thailand has announced its commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, and net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. The country plans to strengthen cooperation with Japan regarding decarbonization technologies for fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen.



MHI and Mitsubishi Power have supplied more than 25 gigawatts of power generation equipment to Thailand, including facilities currently under construction, accounting for well more than half of the country's generating capacity. Through its industry-leading power generation equipment and services, Mitsubishi Power has played a vital role in Thailand’s transition from coal to natural gas fuel, supporting the gradual shift toward reducing CO2 emissions.



Continuing the momentum of this MoU, MHI and Mitsubishi Power offer decarbonization solutions to customers and the power generation industry around the world, to ensure a stable supply of energy and deliver a sustainable future for the region.