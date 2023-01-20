SCBX Announced 2022 net profit of 37.5 billion baht

For 2022, net interest income rose 13.3% YoY to 107.9 billion baht, following an increase in net interest margin under the growth strategy towards quality loans and an upward interest rate trend. Meanwhile, overall loans expanded by 3.3% from the previous year.

Fee and other income stood at 44.9 billion baht, down 4.7% YoY due to the slowdown in the wealth management business. Investment and trading income also dropped 79.1% YoY to 1.7 billion baht due to extreme monetary and capital volatility.