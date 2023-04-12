ZHI EV and Minor Food launch “Green Delivery” service for Pizza Company customers
ZHI EV has joined hands with the Minor Food Group to initiate a “Green Delivery” service for Pizza Company customers in the Bangkok area using emission-free ZHI EV electric motorcycles.
Veerapong Orarit, Managing Director of PKD Opportunity Co. Ltd., the official distributor of ZHI EV products in Thailand, said, “This cooperation is an introduction of the electric motorcycle products that we have developed to meet the needs and lifestyles of customers in the Thai electric motorcycle market that has a large growth potential.”
“We have joined hands with the Minor Food Group for the food delivery service by using the ZHI EV motorcycle in the “Green Delivery” project,” he said.
According to Veerapong, this benefits the environment as there is no exhaust gas from electric vehicles, while the organization enjoys lower costs to deliver products to customers, and the riders benefit from the lower cost of maintenance when switching from internal combustion engine bikes to electric bikes.
“ZHI EV electric motorcycles will be used for the Minor Food Group’s Green Delivery project starting off with the Pizza Company brand, which is the Group’s most successful food delivery business,” Veerapong said.
He said Pizza Company riders will use the electric bikes for food delivery and ride home as they would in real day-to-day life. This enables complete information regarding the usage that will be used to further develop electric bikes, charging equipment, and applications.
Pizza Company branches in the heart of Bangkok and the outskirts have been selected to cover a large variety of delivery environments.
Training has also been held for Pizza Company riders and others involved to achieve the best results.
ZHI EV electric bikes are environmentally friendly and cheaper to run and maintain than regular motorcycles. There is also improved performance due to a large amount of torque being readily available from the electric motor.
“Another main advantage for buyers of ZHI EV electric bikes is not having to worry about the operating range, thanks to the battery exchange centres that are convenient and speedy,” Veerapong said, adding that initially 100 battery swapping stations will be set up around Bangkok before expanding to other provinces.
While registration of electric bikes reached 10,000 units in 2022, the market is expected to reach 30,000 units this year thanks to increased popularity aided by government support consisting of funding and excise tax reduction. Thailand’s government has a goal to help electric bikes achieve a 30 % share of the Thai motorcycle market by 2030.