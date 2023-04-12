ZHI EV and Minor Food launch “Green Delivery” service for Pizza Company customers

Veerapong Orarit, Managing Director of PKD Opportunity Co. Ltd., the official distributor of ZHI EV products in Thailand, said, “This cooperation is an introduction of the electric motorcycle products that we have developed to meet the needs and lifestyles of customers in the Thai electric motorcycle market that has a large growth potential.”

“We have joined hands with the Minor Food Group for the food delivery service by using the ZHI EV motorcycle in the “Green Delivery” project,” he said.

According to Veerapong, this benefits the environment as there is no exhaust gas from electric vehicles, while the organization enjoys lower costs to deliver products to customers, and the riders benefit from the lower cost of maintenance when switching from internal combustion engine bikes to electric bikes.