Aiming for first-ever profit, Grab Thailand shifts focus from growth

The 2023 roadmap for Thailand follows an announcement by parent company, Grab Holdings Inc, last month that it expected to break even by the end of this year and turn a small profit.

Worachat Luxkanalode, Grab Thailand's country head, told a media briefing on Thursday that instead of spending on growth, the company would focus on improving its application technology and four core services: mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise.

Its enterprise business is the most important because its return is large in terms of size, revenue, and margin, Worachat said.

"Grab Enterprise now offers two main solutions: Grab for Business and GrabAds. Grab for Business will assist enterprise users in managing all Grab services, allowing them to better manage their time and costs. Meanwhile, GrabAds will integrate advertising solutions within the superapp ecosystem, allowing marketers to gain consumer insights and reach the right target audience across the Grab platform," he explained.

According to a Grab report, GrabAds helps businesses increase customer engagement and awareness, with up to 80% of Grab app users watching video ads till they are complete.

Worachat said mobility and delivery services will remain a key focus for Grab Thailand as the country's economy improves and foreign tourists return, increasing demand for the services.

Daily use of Grab Thailand’s mobility service rose in the fourth quarter to slightly above pre-pandemic levels, he said, adding that the number of international tourists using the service rose 152% year on year after the country reopened.

Grab Thailand’s delivery service is still expanding as consumers' habits change and they become more familiar with on-demand food and grocery delivery services.