Money20/20 announces Bangkok as Host City for Money20/20 Asia Show in April 2024

The Thai NIA (National Innovation Agency) and depa (Digital Economy Promotion Agency) were in attendance demonstrating their support for the show. The two organizations also participated in a fireside chat with Scarlett Sieber, Money20/20’s Chief Strategy Growth Officer.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show is coming to Thailand and Bangkok in April 2024, bringing Asia’s leading fintech and the global world of money together to do business. We believe Money20/20 Asia will be an essential driver of innovation and growth across the entire Asian financial ecosystem and the Thai business community which goes very much hand-in-hand with depa’s mission to build a world-class digital economy in Thailand,” said Chinawut Cinaprayoon, Executive Vice President at depa.

NIA, whose focus is to drive innovation and support startups and new entrepreneurs in Thailand, feels very optimistic about Money20/20 Asia and what it means to the Thai business community.

“Money20/20 coming to Thailand and Bangkok in April ‘24 confirms Thailand’s and Asia’s increasing global importance for fintech, innovation and startup potential. As ‘the place where money does business’ Money20/20 Asia will provide an exciting platform for networking and business opportunities driving innovation across Asia and the wider world. NIA’s mission is to support and develop Thailand’s innovation system where financing, and co-creating innovation projects for new entrepreneurs makes Money20/20 an exciting new partner for our organization,” said Krithpaka Boonfueng, Deputy Executive Director at NIA.

“Money20/20 was founded to help the world of digital money do business together. So I’m delighted that we are now officially welcoming Bangkok and the whole of Asia into our global community. Our view is that given the economic challenges faced by the rest of the world today, Asia has a real opportunity to drive the global narrative in fintech and financial services over the coming years and we’re humbled by the incredibly warm welcome that Thailand, the Asia fintech community and our many Thai and regional partners have given us already. We can’t wait for next April”, said Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20.

Money20/20 puts a strong emphasis on gender diversity and inclusion and is proud to present a speaker lineup from the entire ecosystem of digital money with close to 50% of the speakers being women. The diversity also extends to geography with representation from thirteen countries across APAC including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.